It was so mild that for the Winter Olympics held in Lake Placid, N.Y., which has a much snowier climate than this year’s games in Beijing, organizers struggled to keep conditions supportive for winter events. A bobsled run was washed out by heavy rain. Snow had to be transported to event venues.

The intensity of the warmth that winter is particularly remarkable considering the current era of warming winters.

Since the turn of the millennium, Washington has experienced four of its top 10 warmest winters on record. 1997-98 holds another top 10 spot in the 148 years of existing weather records.

But the peak that still hasn’t been conquered happened 90 years ago, in a winter that stubbornly refused to ever get cold for more than a couple of days. The winter of 1931-32 averaged 44.7 degrees, just ahead of the second warmest winter in 1889-90, and almost a full degree above the warmest recent winter, 2016-17.

In some locations outside of Washington, other winters haven’t come close to dethroning the top spot. In Lynchburg, Va., the 1931-32 winter is more than 4 degrees warmer than the second warmest winter, a gaping canyon when it comes to long-term seasonal climate statistics.

A look back at the records for the 1931-32 winter reveals one that refused to get really cold for very long, with occasional warm spurts pushing into the 60s and 70s.

The coldest it got in Washington between Dec. 1 and Feb. 29 was 22 degrees, a mark that was tied just last year and in 2019-2020 for the warmest minimum temperature during the December through February winter months

Periods of warmth — peaking with three days of mid-70s in Washington and some lower 80s not far to the south Jan. 13-15 — were interspersed with cool-downs that lacked air from core Arctic regions.

The prolonged warmth was primarily due to what warm spells and heat waves are almost always driven by — dominant high pressure, extending over much of the U.S., especially the eastern half, extending unusually far north through much of the winter.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) began the winter neutral but then rose to a moderately positive state in January, according to National Center for Atmospheric Research data, implying stronger westerly winds keeping much of the Arctic air over higher latitudes.

It doesn’t appear the NAO was extreme enough to explain the exceptional, widespread warmth in the record winter by itself, but it certainly didn’t help drive cold air southward. The NAO plunged in February, perhaps foretelling what was to come in early March.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation was in an exceptionally long El Niño period, with warm equatorial Pacific waters, from 1929 to 1932, according to NOAA’s Physical Sciences Laboratory. El Niño reached its peak the year before in 1931, one of the five strongest on record up to 2015, according to NOAA data.

Depending on its strength, positioning and interplay with other climatic oscillations, El Niño has an almost Jekyll-and-Hyde quality for Washington and Mid-Atlantic winters, linked to some of the coldest and snowiest, like 2009-10, and some of the warmest and least snowy, like 1997-98.

1931-32 had its own trick to play, once meteorological winter ended and February flipped to March.

A powerful coastal low and burst of Arctic air struck the Eastern U.S. a few days into March, dumping several inches of snow on inland areas and causing temperatures to drop into the teens.

Washington picked up 4 inches of snow on March 6-7 and fell as low as 14 degrees by March 10.