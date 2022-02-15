Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Winds of the day diminish with sunset. Some high clouds float by at times. They won’t amount to anything, though. Mid-20s to near 30 for lows. Winds are light out of the south.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A two-day warm-up gets underway. Plan on lots of sun, but with more clouds around than today. Highs are in the low or mid-50s most spots. Winds are out of the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
See Matt Rogers’ forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
More light: As of today, Washington has gained an hour of evening light since the low point in December. Sunset is at 5:45 p.m., and we continue to gain more than a minute of light every evening in the time ahead. We’re now less than four weeks from the “spring forward” time change. On March 13, sunset will be at 7:13 p.m. If you include the morning gains in light, we’re now tacking on about 2 minutes and 20 seconds more light per day. This will increase into March, which is when we have the most gain per day.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.