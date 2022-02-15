Today (Tuesday): Sunny and not as cold, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. This is still a dry air mass, with dew points in the single digits for much of the day. Light breezes blow mainly from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Another dip below freezing under mostly clear skies as lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the south about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies greet our midweek as temperatures pop into the low to mid-50s for highs. Winds start to pick up from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with milder lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday’s highlight is even warmer afternoon-to-evening temperatures in the low to mid-60s, but we must also contend with cloudy skies and the chance of showers, especially into the afternoon. Thursday night brings periods of rain along with some rumbles of thunder as temperatures stay mild (in the 50s to even 60). Confidence: Medium

A few showers could linger early Friday, but it should start to clear out as the morning wears on. Morning 50s should shift to afternoon 40s, evening 30s and then 20s to low 30s overnight Friday under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High