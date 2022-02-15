Today (Tuesday): Sunny and not as cold, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s. This is still a dry air mass, with dew points in the single digits for much of the day. Light breezes blow mainly from the west. Confidence: High
Tonight: Another dip below freezing under mostly clear skies as lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the south about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies greet our midweek as temperatures pop into the low to mid-50s for highs. Winds start to pick up from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with milder lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday’s highlight is even warmer afternoon-to-evening temperatures in the low to mid-60s, but we must also contend with cloudy skies and the chance of showers, especially into the afternoon. Thursday night brings periods of rain along with some rumbles of thunder as temperatures stay mild (in the 50s to even 60). Confidence: Medium
A few showers could linger early Friday, but it should start to clear out as the morning wears on. Morning 50s should shift to afternoon 40s, evening 30s and then 20s to low 30s overnight Friday under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High
The holiday weekend is dry and sunny and leans cold for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 40s to near 50 and lows Saturday and Sunday night in the 20s to low 30s. Presidents’ Day on Monday should turn partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the 50s to maybe even the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High