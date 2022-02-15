Our days are also growing longer. In the next two weeks, we’ll gain 14 minutes of daylight in the evening. By March 1, the sun won’t set until 6 p.m.

It’s probable that the D.C. area has already endured the worst of what winter will offer, according to Matt Rogers, head of the Commodity Weather Group, which specializes in long-range forecasts. But Rogers, who is also a Capital Weather Gang contributor, says the season still may have some tricks up it sleeves.

“Winter’s definitely not over yet,” he said in an interview. “There’s still a lot volatility ahead.”

For example, after highs well into the 60s on Thursday, they’ll return to the mid-to-upper 40s over the weekend, which is close to average.

He also sees the possibility of a cold shot around February’s final weekend and the chill could last into early March.

“There are signs of a big cold front in early March in the mid-continent,” he said, while acknowledging it’s an open question as to how much of that cold reaches the eastern U.S.

Based on computer models projections, which are bouncing around, Rogers foresees March being a variable month. “We may have some transient cold events in the first half, and then prevailing warmth for the second half,” he said.

In terms of snow, Rogers wouldn’t rule out seeing some more. He expects below average amounts over the next two weeks but sees an opportunity for near-average amounts through the first half of March.

How this winter ranks to date

Although measurable snow hasn’t fallen in the District since Jan. 28, the seasonal snowfall total of 12.3 inches is still running ahead of the average Feb. 15 amount of 9.6 inches. However, with no snow probable in the next 10 days, the difference from average will only be about an inch by Feb. 25.

Unless Rogers is right and snow chances increase some toward the end of February and early March, the District could end up with below-average snowfall for the fifth time in the past six winters.

Recall just four weeks ago, we were discussing “a historically snowy January” as more than a foot of snow had fallen in a series of three storms in the first half of the month. But since Jan. 16, just 0.2 inches has accumulated.

The winter may not only end up with only below average snowfall, but also seems virtually assured to have its sixth milder than normal winter in the past seven.

While January was persistently cold and we’ve had a handful of cold days in February, it’s been another mild winter on balance. With just two weeks left in meteorological winter, defined as December through February, the average temperature so far is tied for the 16th mildest on record dating back to 1872:

December was 5.9 degrees warmer than normal, second mildest on record

January was 2.9 degrees colder than normal, the 66th coldest on record

February, so far, is running 2.0 degrees warmer than normal, tied for the 18th mildest on record