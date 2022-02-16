Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The full moon is rising with the sunset, so it’ll be making a big appearance in the eastern sky this evening. You may want to get out to see it early while skies are still rather clear. With a good deal of clouds around overnight, temperatures are kept up in a near 40 to mid-40s range.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s a quick taste of spring. Skies are mostly to partly cloudy throughout the day. A feisty wind is from the south is drawing in moisture. It’s sustained around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. Highs should reach the mid-60s to around 70. I think most of the day is dry, but we could see some showers around as soon as sunset. They’re more likely into the night, along with even gustier winds.
Pollen update: It might be too soon to notice, but tree pollen has been showing up in the daily pollen report of late. Today’s value was up to 0.96 grains per cubic meter of air, which was up from 0.32 grains with yesterday’s report. Still very low values, but confirmation that spring is coming.
