Through tonight: The full moon will be rising with the sunset, so it’ll be making a big appearance in the eastern sky this evening. You may want to get out to see it early while skies are still rather clear. With a good deal of clouds around overnight, temperatures will stay in the near-40 to mid-40s range.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’ll be a quick taste of spring. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy throughout the day. A feisty wind will be from the south, drawing in moisture; it will be sustained around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. Highs should reach the mid-60s to around 70. I think most of the day will be dry, but we could see some showers around as soon as sunset. They’re more likely into the night, along with even gustier winds.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: It might be too soon to notice, but tree pollen has been showing up in the daily pollen report of late. Today’s value was up to 0.96 grains per cubic meter of air, which was up from 0.32 grains with yesterday’s report. Still very low values, but confirmation that spring is coming.