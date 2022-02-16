Today (Wednesday): A mild breeze from the south, along with mostly to partly sunny skies, sends temperatures noticeably higher today. Morning readings rise into the 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds are a bit breezy at times, increasing to around 10-15 mph, with some gusts near 20-25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Combined with increasing clouds, a light but steady breeze from the south translates to a much milder night than we’ve seen recently. Overnight lows only fall to the low to mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly cloudy skies can’t keep a steady wind from the south, around 10-15 mph, from warming us into the mid- to upper 60s for afternoon highs. And we should have plenty of time to enjoy the warmth with dry weather likely through much of the day, with just the chance of a few showers by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower chances increase during the evening as winds pick up from the south. Could see a line of heavy showers move through overnight with the potential for a few damaging wind gusts and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures should hover in the upper 50s to mid-60s much of the night, before a cold front knocks them back down through the 50s to near 50 toward sunrise. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The chill returns on Friday as any lingering early-morning showers give way to gradually decreasing clouds with a gusty breeze from the northwest. Temperatures are mostly steady in the 40s to near 50, but feeling like the 30s with the wind. We’re mostly clear Friday night with diminishing winds and chilly lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High