Today (Thursday): Sunshine is hard to come by, but gusty south winds push temperatures up nicely anyway. A shower is possible late but unlikely. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers are likely to develop as the evening wears on and continue off and on through the night. Amounts are mostly light, or around a quarter of an inch. Strong winds build from the south with gusts up to 45 mph. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Showers taper off quickly in the early morning, and skies quickly clear. Winds shift to the northwest early, with gusts up to 40 mph, ushering in much cooler air. This drops readings from upper 40s to lower 40s during the day, with wind chills in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Winds ease overnight, and under clear skies, temperatures dip to chilly levels. Lows range in the 20s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
A quick-moving snowstorm over the Great Lakes on Saturday shoves colder air into our area on gusty winds. This makes highs in the upper 40s less comfortable despite a mostly sunny day. The overnight period is clear and calm, with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s (mid-20s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday starts calm and chilly, but winds pick up strongly from the south by afternoon. Highs are still mainly in the upper 40s, and sunny skies prevail. Lows drop to the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Mostly sunny skies and notably warmer temperatures on Presidents’ Day (Monday) encourage outdoor activities for those enjoying a day off. Highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium