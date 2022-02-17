Through Tonight: Showers will become more likely with time this evening. They should tend to focus north and west until the later evening, though. Scattered showers or lines of showers and perhaps a storm will move through during the late night and into the pre-dawn. Sustained wind from the south will blow around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Some heavier showers could bring down even higher winds. While it will be warm much of the night ahead of the front, lows should make a 40 to 45 range by sunrise.

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies may still be rather cloudy if you’re up early. If so, clouds will dissipate pretty quickly. Temperatures will be slow to rise through the 40s and past 50, which means that northwest winds around 20 mph will have some bite. Highs will top out mainly in a near 50 to low 50s zone.

Tis the sneezin’: I jumped the gun in detailing increased tree pollen Wednesday. What were tiny gains in the number of grains have become notable during this warm stretch. Today’s tree pollen report, from the Army Centralized Allergen Lab, for the past 24 hours indicated 10.54 grains per cubic meter of air, up more than 10 times from the previous value. That’s moderate for area tree pollen, with alder, cedar family, cottonwood, elm, maple and pine making up the early pollinators.