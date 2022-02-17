Called Eunice, the storm is on track to strike southwest Ireland in the predawn hours Friday local time, before rapidly moving across the U.K. a few hours later, impacting cities like Cardiff and London with powerful winds. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters that the army was on standby to help people impacted by the storm. Hundreds of schools plus businesses across the country announced they would close.

On the storm’s north side, particularly in higher terrains of Scotland and Northern Ireland, blizzard-like conditions are on tap. The UK Met Office tweeted that the storm’s winds will be “damaging and disruptive.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Keith Leonard, director of emergency management at Ireland’s Department of Housing, called Eunice a “high impact, multi-hazard” event.

To make matters more complicated, Eunice is the second of a a one-two punch, as damaging storm Dudley roared through the U.K. and Central Europe on Wednesday, leaving significant damage and several dead. Worse is likely to come as Eunice eyes a Friday landfall.

Eunice is rapidly intensifying on track toward Europe

#StormEunice has now formed in the North Atlantic and will undergo a rapid intensification over the next 24 hours as it heads towards the UK



Extremely strong winds are expected with dangerous conditions possible, especially around some southwestern coasts ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/29o07SuJpM — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

Eunice is brewing in the North Atlantic, on course to slam into the Ireland and British Isles on Friday with ferocious intensity. It will then rapidly move into mainland Europe through the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Given its rapid speed, the worst of Eunice’s impacts are likely to be wind-related, with widespread gusts up to 70 mph and gusts nearer 90 mph in the hardest-hit coastal areas. Zones of heavier precipitation are possible in northern Ireland and Great Britain, a portion of which will fall as moderate to heavy snow.

(Scott Duncan)

Extremely rare red wind warnings are up for southwest England and Wales on Friday in addition to similar warnings from the Ireland meteorological service for southern portions of that nation. A widespread amber warning is also in force for virtually all of England, Wales and Ireland for strong winds.

Advertisement

In a statement, U.K. Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders noted that “the red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.”

#StormEunice will bring extremely strong #winds to much of the UK on #Friday, with dangerous conditions around the coasts 🌬️



Heavy #snow and blizzards will also affect some northern areas ❄️⚠️



Here's a look at the current warnings in place 👇



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/AELue3IrTE — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

The timing of storm Eunice is particularly unfortunate, with the strongest winds occurring mainly during daylight hours for Ireland and much of England and Wales. Daytime storms typically maximize societal impact compared to a windstorm blowing over during the night.

Story continues below advertisement

In anticipation of severe winds, a number of attractions and businesses announced Friday closures, including the London Eye, a Ferris wheel on London’s south bank, and Legoland, a theme park based in Windsor.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned of “service suspensions” across the rail network in the U.K. and urged people to “stay home” if they can. All of the train services across the nation of Wales were canceled for Friday, a decision that was “not taken lightly,” said Bill Kelly of Network Rail Wales and Borders.

Advertisement

Airports also warned of the possibility of disruptions and delays.

Across the north, a significant snow warning is in effect for Scotland, parts of northern England and Northern Ireland on Eunice’s edge. As much as six to 12 inches of snow may fall in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the highest totals in the hills and mountains. Although winds are not expected to be as strong in this region, the snowfall is likely to lead to near-blizzard conditions and treacherous travel.

Not your average windstorm

Meteorologists have been concerned by Storm Eunice all week. It was named on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, well before it even formed.

Story continues below advertisement

Winter storm naming in Europe is done in cooperation with Ireland’s Met Eireann, the U.K. Met Office, and the Netherland’s meteorological service. The organizations state that naming helps increase awareness of wintertime severe weather through an authoritative system. Names are given when a storm has potential to deliver red or amber warning weather to the region.

Advertisement

This storm was named with an unusual amount of lead time due to its potential severity; models have presented damaging and dangerous scenarios for days.

(Scott Duncan)

With the help of a powerful high-altitude jet stream, Eunice is expected to explosively intensify close to European shores, perhaps becoming “bomb cyclone,” or a storm whose pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Storm Eunice will be at peak intensity as it moves through Northwest Europe, taking a particularly alarming track with damaging winds expected through many major towns and cities.

Historically, Europe experiences many wind storms each winter but the ferocious nature — winds of 70-plus mph, gusting to 90 mph — is extremely rare for some of the most densely populated areas of Europe. Eunice could be one of the most intense windstorms of the last 30 years in the region.

The high impact nature of storm Eunice is mostly down to where the storm forms. The Atlantic is like a cyclone factory with many intense windstorms forming every winter. The most intense phases of the storm development typically remain far from populated areas of Europe with the wildest winds often raging well out in the open Atlantic.

However, cold air which migrated out of Northeast United States and Canada early this week moved unusually far south and east across the North Atlantic. The strong clash of major cold near the Azores and profound warmth nearby in Southwest Europe gave birth to the perfect breeding ground for storm development, much further south and east than usual and in a densely populated region.