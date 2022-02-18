Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds drop off quickly with sunset. That’s helpful since it will be a chilly one. With few clouds around, we’re in the 30s by mid-evening. Lows make the mid-20s to around 30.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Temperatures get to about 50 before the front passes. Temperatures probably fall back through the 40s during the afternoon on strong winds out of the northwest. Those winds blow around 20 to 25 mph sustained, with gusts around 40 or 50 mph.
Sunday: Coming off very cold lows in the midteens to mid-20s, it’s a sunny but chilly Sunday. High temperatures are in the mid-40s or so. Winds are a bit gusty, but less so than today and tomorrow.
Presidents’ Day (Monday): It’s not quite as cold to start. Morning lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Under mainly sunny skies, we head back into a warmer spell of several days as highs rise to near 60.
Map of today’s peak wind gusts:
Curious how high the wind gusted in your area? Here are some of the high wind gusts reports from earlier today: https://t.co/EsA8otZz3C— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 18, 2022
After a mild night, most areas are currently around 15-25 degrees colder than they were at midnight!#MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/q9vfmADVFr
