Express forecast

Today: Skies clear. Gusty winds. Highs: Daytime 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, dying wind. Lows: 20s.

Tomorrow: Fairly sunny. Gusty late. Highs: Mid-40s to 50.

Sunday: Clear. Breezy late. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Wind gusts near 50 mph are possible this morning as rain exists, and again tomorrow afternoon. Hit-or-miss wind damage is possible. Temperatures are fairly cool until Presidents’ Day on Monday, which promises to be warm, but at least we’re mostly sunny through the holiday weekend as well.

Today (Friday): Morning northwesterly winds may near 50 mph. Rain tries to end by sunrise (if not earlier) and clouds quickly diminish after that. Early warm temperatures fall until midday, where they should halt for a few hours in the mid-40s to perhaps a few upper 40s, especially south of town. Daytime wind chills likely stay in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening northwest winds calm heading into the night. Skies are mostly to fully clear. As is often the case, a calm and clear night can more easily get chilly. Low temperatures may be in the 20s regionwide, with temperatures nearer 30 perhaps downtown and along the Bay. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a fairly bright day but midday clouds mark the passage of another cold front. High temperatures head toward the mid-40s to around 50. Southwesterly breezes in the morning turn into northwesterly winds in the afternoon. They crank much higher, with gusts perhaps again near 40 or 50 mph, especially north of Interstate 66. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening northwesterly winds could still gust near 40 mph but they’ll calm almost fully by dawn. Skies should stay mostly clear. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Behind the cold front, our high temperatures only get into the low to mid-40s. Skies are very sunny, and winds are under control in the morning, but a few afternoon southerly gusts near 20 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clear skies are likely and breezes, if any, should be moderate. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunny and warm on Presidents’ Day (Monday) with high temperatures near 60 degrees to mid-60s. Southerly breezes help bring in some warmth. A few clouds are possible nearer sunset as the next storm system slowly marches toward our region. Forecast changes are not very likely since the atmosphere wants to behave in a predictable way. We don’t usually have such forecast confidence this far out. Confidence: Medium-High