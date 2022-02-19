Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 46-50, then falling in the afternoon.

Tonight: Winds diminish. Quite cold. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures are jumping all around and that usually comes with some wind. For the second day in a row we are in for a buffeting. I don’t think most spots will see as high of gusts as Friday, but it could be close in the immediate area. It’s all via another cold front making its way through the region. It sets up a very cold overnight and a chilly Sunday. Temperatures warm-up thereafter.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine should be dominant early, with clouds increasing a few hours after sunrise. There could be a quick sprinkle or snow grain shower as the front passes during the midday. The air is quite dry, so don’t bet on it, but odds are better north. Winds increase once the front passes. Gusts out of the northwest could reach 40 to 50 mph during the afternoon, with sustained levels of 20 to 30 mph at peak. Highs in the mid-40s to near 50 in the midday fall off through the 40s and perhaps into the 30s during the afternoon. Low humidity and strong winds are also a recipe for the potential of fast-moving wildfires. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds die off a good deal with time, but don’t entirely disappear. Temperatures fall rapidly under clear skies and with fresh cold pouring in. Lows make the mid-teens in the usual cold spots north and west, while settling closer to the mid-20s in the city or near water. Gusts near and past 30 mph early drop off to about 10 or 15 mph by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a cold start which means it takes a while for temperatures to rise toward somewhat comfortable levels. A south wind eventually brings in milder air, but here it might just add some wind chill. Lots of sun. Despite that fact highs are in the mid-40s. Wind chills may not get out of the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The south wind keeps coming and it’s delivering slightly more moisture to the region. This helps increase the number of clouds above while also helping keep us a bit warmer here on the ground. Lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

If you’re a weather geek, Presidents’ Day is synonymous with big snowstorms in the northeast. Not this year. Monday feels more like spring, with highs approaching 60. Skies are mostly sunny, perhaps with some increase in clouds late. Confidence: Medium-High