Through tonight: Winds will take a bit of time to subside below 35 mph gusts as the evening wears on. After midnight, northwesterly gusts may top out around 15 mph and continue falling toward nearly calm predawn conditions. Around that same time, temperatures will notably bottom out in the midteens to low 20s in the typically warmer spots. Skies will be clear.

Tomorrow (Sunday): After a cold start, mostly sunny skies will only warm us but so far. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-40s. A slowly building afternoon southerly breeze will be a double-edged sword, as we see some gusts near 20 mph late in the day. It will help bring in some milder air, boosting our temperatures further than they may have gotten, but also may keep wind chills in the low to mid-30s.

Keep tagging us if you see any wind damage through this evening

Thanks to our social media followers for helping us keep track of wind damage happening in the region today. As one of the latest examples, below, Jeff Meyer spotted a tree down in Annandale.

Tree down in Annandale. https://t.co/vpwwGlza6F — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 19, 2022

Twitter is one way to quickly tag us @capitalweather and we can retweet it to boost the information to all of our regional readers. Seen anything near you? Let us know!