Today (Sunday): After a very chilly start in the teens to low 20s, mostly sunny skies should warm us to the mid-40s for afternoon highs. A slowly building afternoon breeze, with some gusts from the south around 20 mph, is a double-edged sword, as it helps to bring in that milder air but also keeps wind chills in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds continue from the south around 5 to 10 mph, bringing in milder air. That means a less chilly night than last night as lows only drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Presidents’ Day (Monday): Wow, what a gem! Sunshine dominates until a few clouds may move in near sunset. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-60s, well above our average high (which will reach 50 degrees for the first time this year). Breezes from the south-southwest are light but steady most of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds keep building. After midnight we have a growing chance of a shower or two, especially near dawn. Light south-southwesterly breezes continue to buoy our temperatures. We could only fall into the mid-40s to perhaps near 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds and rain chances are around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm 60s for high temperatures are likely, maybe even in the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday. We may also experience a rumble or two of thunder along with the slightest hint of mugginess, before a cold front temporarily dries us out at some point on Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

