Through Tonight: South-southwesterly breezes may gust near 20 mph once or twice through midnight or so, but they will calm a good bit before dawn. That’s when temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Milder air is being brought in by said breezes, which sets us up for a nice holiday! Skies will be clear.

Presidents’ Day (Tomorrow): What a difference a day makes. From midday into midafternoon, most of the region will be around 20 degrees warmer than the same time Sunday (see graphic below). High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-60s, well above our average high (which will reach 50 degrees for the first time this year). Light southerly breezes will increase a tad during the afternoon, as a few clouds show up nearer sunset. What a gem.

More precipitation and cloud chances Tuesday through Friday

Grayer and wetter times are ahead. We are about to enjoy perhaps our last sunny day of the week on Presidents’ Day. The pattern for the following days looks cloudy, with chances of precipitation from Tuesday through Friday. We may even see an inch of liquid-equivalent precipitation in a few spots around the region by the end of the week (graphic below totals go through 7 a.m. Friday).

Yes, some of this precipitation may even fall as a few snowflakes or wintry mix well to the north and west of town from Thursday into Thursday night — but don’t hold your breath yet.

For those tracking where we stand in the rain department, we are running ahead year-to-date (5.37 inches received vs. 4.71 inches normally), but slightly behind for the month (1.69 inches vs. 1.85 inches normally by this point in the month).