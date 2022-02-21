Today (Monday): While it was decidedly chilly the past two days, the conclusion to the holiday weekend could not be much better. Beautiful sunshine pushes highs up to 60 degrees — possibly a little higher in our southern areas. Winds are from the south around 10 mph with gusts of 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase, but it’s rather mild as lows range from 45 to 50. Light winds from the south about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Although it’s mild, you’ll want to carry an umbrella as the chance of rain increases in the morning and precipitation becomes likely by afternoon. Temperatures are above average, with highs 60 to 65. Winds are from the south around 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Rainfall should be mostly light, with daytime totals of 0.1 to 0.25 inches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We may see rain ease in the evening and then stop overnight, but it remains warm. Temperatures drop only to 55 to 60 degrees as steady winds from the south continue to draw in mild air. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Another wave of rain may pass early Wednesday, which should move off by midday or so. As temperatures rise to near 70 degrees, we’ll have a chance to enjoy a few hours of springlike weather in the afternoon. Turning colder Wednesday night, with lows 35 to 40 as a cold front will have passed through the region. Confidence: Medium

Increasing clouds on Thursday with rain likely. Some of our colder areas well west and northwest of the Beltway could get a wintry mix. Temperatures probably hold in the 30s to near 40. Rain, except maybe some patchy icy precipitation in our colder areas, may continue Thursday night and even into early Friday. During the day Friday, we could see some lingering rain in the morning before skies partially clear, with highs 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium

Friday night and Saturday look dry but cold. Lows early Saturday are near 30, with highs in the afternoon only about 40 amid partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

There’s a small chance that a wave of low pressure tracks through the region Sunday, bringing a chance of wet snow. But the majority of computer models keep us dry. We’re leaning toward the drier forecast for now amid highs in the mid-40s, but stay tuned for possible changes. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.