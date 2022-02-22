The second storm is expected to follow a path south and east of the first, bringing a wide swath of ice and heavy snow from Oklahoma to Maine during the second half of the workweek. Frigid temperatures as much as 40 degrees below normal will chill the central United States in a brutal, dangerous cold snap.

Brutal cold

A frigid air mass has already spilled south into the central United States, with subzero temperatures as far south as Kansas on Tuesday morning. Unusual cold also extends farther west through the Rockies and toward the Pacific coast.

Even at peak heating, temperatures will remain very cold Tuesday, staying below zero across much of the north-central United States. Wind-chill temperatures may not exceed minus-30 degrees near the Canadian border. These conditions can be dangerous for those outside for any length of time. Numerous daily record low maximum temperature records will probably fall, from northwest Washington to southwest California, and Colorado to South Dakota.

The cold will spread Wednesday, with daily record low maximum conditions likely across much of the West, marking a stark reversal from the record heat there earlier this month. Freeze warnings are in place for much of California’s central valley, as the cold may threaten agriculture.

Frigid conditions are expected to shift over the remainder of the workweek, expanding to the east while weakening in magnitude. By Friday night, temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees below normal across most of the United States.

Wintry precipitation

Heavy snowfall and near-blizzard conditions continue on Tuesday across the Upper Midwest, where up to a foot of snow could fall. Additional accumulation amid howling winds has prompted a blizzard warning near the border of South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. Significant freezing rain will probably continue across central Michigan, where an ice storm warning is in effect.

While moderate icing will continue into the interior Northeast, the bulk of wintry precipitation associated with the first storm will have passed into Canada by Wednesday. But the second storm currently building sends another far more expansive round of snow and ice through a large swath of the United States.

The developing storm is also promoting needed mountain snow in the currently frigid West, which will remain cold at least through Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, precipitation will begin to build east into parts of the South, where it will promote freezing rain and sleet in portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Areas of freezing rain will continue into Thursday as the storm organizes, by which time ice accumulation could locally exceed 0.5 inches in a swath from southeast Oklahoma to northwest Arkansas. This amount of icing would lead to power outages while also making travel incredibly dangerous. A winter storm watch was up for most of eastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas as of Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain and snow finally move into the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday. Significant icing is possible in a corridor from southern Illinois to northern Pennsylvania, north of which heavy snow is possible, especially in New England. More than a foot of accumulation appears possible across the interior Northeast on Friday.

Severe storms

As the first storm center crosses the Midwest on Tuesday, it will draw unusually warm, moist conditions into portions of the Southeast. Overspread from the west by a potent jet stream, the environment should become fairly supportive for severe thunderstorms from Mississippi to Kentucky.

6:56am CST #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: over parts of the Mid-South, lower Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley, Mississippi, and Alabama. https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/LxxEraoxnB — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) February 22, 2022

A band of severe thunderstorms developed Monday night that was responsible for large hail in Texas and a tornado in Arkansas. This zone of severe weather was continuing east into the mid-South on Tuesday morning. Ahead of this line of storms, damaging wind gusts will be possible alongside torrential rain, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado. A tornado watch was in effect for portions of the region through 11 a.m., with the potential for additional watches Tuesday.

Farther south, isolated thunderstorms could whip up a localized tornado, alongside occasional severe hail and damaging wind gusts. The risk for these hazards appears to be greatest in central Alabama.

Heavy rain and flooding

Several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to pass over soils that are already waterlogged in parts of the eastern United States this week, promoting what could be significant rounds of flash and river flooding.

The threat presently seems largest Tuesday over portions of eastern Kentucky and northern Alabama, where thunderstorms will have access to enough moisture and instability to produce rounds of heavy rain. These storms could “train” over the same spots for hours. The ground there has been largely saturated by heavy rain last week, meaning much of the rain that falls could result in flash flooding or drain into waterways, eventually promoting river flooding.