Today (Tuesday): While our newfound warmth holds on with lower to middle 60s by this afternoon, cloudy skies and showers mar the start of our short workweek. Could see isolated showers this morning with steadier showers likely this afternoon. Rainfall may total up to about a tenth of an inch. Winds blow from the south around 5-15 mph, but could gust at times near 20-25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Showers may take a break around dinnertime, with occasional showers possible mid-evening into the overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy and mild with lows only dropping to the mid-50s to around 60 for a very late-spring-like feel. Winds continue on the breezy side, around 10-15 mph from the south and southwest, gusting to 20-30 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Morning showers could provide another 0.1 to 0.25 inches before some midday to afternoon partial sunshine as temperatures surge to their warmest levels of the week. Most spots should get to at least near 70 and some into the low to mid-70s. Winds from the southwest and west at 10-15 mph could gust into the 20-25 mph range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and turning colder with temperatures dropping into the 30s. A diminishing but lingering breeze offers wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday continues mostly cloudy with some rain likely, although it may not be too heavy. Typically colder spots north and northwest of D.C. could see some wintry mix. Highs only range in the upper 30s to low 40s, a raw reversal from Wednesday’s warmth. Rain could be steadier Thursday night, with still a bit of wintry mix possible well north of D.C., with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Friday finds cloudy skies continuing with a good chance of more rain as highs move back to the warmer lower-to-middle-50s range. Friday night starts to clear and turn colder with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

The final February weekend looks to run colder than normal with highs in the lower to middle 40s Saturday and middle to maybe upper 40s on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday could turn cloudier on Sunday. A weather system moving along a stalled frontal boundary to our south could bring us some wet snow or rain Sunday into early Monday, but confidence is very low. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

