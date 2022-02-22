Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly cloudy to fully cloudy conditions last through the night. Some more showers are possible, but it should be considerably drier than not. Temperatures don’t go far, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to near 60. Perhaps a patch of fog is possible. Winds out of the south around five to 10 mph should help prevent that.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A chance of showers lingers into early morning, but skies should be trending clear with some speed by midday. The brief window before a return of cold air allows temperatures to rise near or even past 70. Soak it up if that’s your thing! Winds are from the west and northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.
Spring watch: I’m always on spring watch so I have to report the news. Our average low is now up to 33, with an average high of 50. And in the past few days, the midday sun angle rose above 40 degrees. It’s all happening.
