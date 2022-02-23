Today (Wednesday): Some lingering showers this morning before they move off to the south. What you’ll really notice is the mild air, with morning temperatures starting out around 60 to the low 60s. They’ll bump up to near 70 this afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. Winds come from the southwest and west around 10-15 mph, gusting near 25-30 mph, before coming from the northwest later this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Winds continue breezy from the northwest this evening before diminishing overnight. Colder and drier air flows in from that direction, with temperatures quickly falling back into the 50s by around dinnertime, and into the 40s by mid- to late evening, followed by overnight lows in the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): Cloud cover thickens again with occasional rain or wintry mix late morning through afternoon. Not expecting any snow or ice to accumulate on roads, with temperatures mainly at or above freezing, in the mid-30s to near 40, and especially after reaching near 70 today. But a bit of frozen accumulation is possible on grass and trees as you head north and west of the Beltway. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening rain or wintry mix should become more patchy into the overnight. But as temperatures dip to low to mid-30s, some icy spots could develop north and west of D.C. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few icy spots could linger into Friday morning north and west of D.C. Otherwise periods of rain continue during the morning before we dry out by afternoon as highs warm into the 50s to near 60. A cold front then comes through late in the day, causing winds to gust from the northwest, and sending temperatures sinking to overnight lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The weekend starts with a partly sunny and cold Saturday and highs only in the 40s. Saturday night then sees lows dip to the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday should continue partly sunny with highs near 50, as most models now keep a storm system well south of the area. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.