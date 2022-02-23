As this new storm builds, winter storm warnings are currently up from Dallas to Oklahoma City and then across a large portion of Arkansas and Missouri for the threat of freezing rain and sleet. The beginnings of an ice storm threatens major travel troubles and significant icing that can bring down trees and power lines.

Extreme cold takes over

Around 500 counties in 14 states are currently under a wind chill advisory or warning, as a fist of frigid air extends from Washington state to Minnesota and south to Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Wind chills this morning ranged from minus-20 to minus-50 across the Northern Plains.

Below-zero temperatures reached as far south as the New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma borders. Numerous daily record lows have been set already, a small sample from Wednesday morning includes:

Denver: minus-7; old record, minus-4 in 1899

Livingston, Mont.: minus-27; old record, minus-18 in 2003

Rapid City, S.D.: minus-17; old record, minus-14 in 1965

Colby, Kan.: minus-8; old record, minus-6 in 1914

Dalhart, Tex.: 2; old record, 3 in 2010

In Texas, morning temperatures were spread from about 5 to 75 degrees as the cold front sliced through the state. The first 100-degree reading of the year in the Lower 48 was set at Falcon Lake and Zapata in South Texas on Tuesday, well ahead of the front.

Texas is a BIG state with huge differences in weather, especially in #winter. Temperature in #Amarillo is currently 5F with a wind chill of -13F. #Brownsville current temp is 72F . #txwx pic.twitter.com/HbLLAtkDzL — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) February 23, 2022

Wind chill headlines, hoisted by Weather Service offices across the Central and Northern Plains include dire warnings about the probability of frost bite when skin is exposed to such cold.

The office in Cheyenne, Wyo., notes the likelihood of “Extremely dangerous wind chills [which] may cause frostbite in as little as 5 minutes,” along with “Hypothermia [which] can also set in quickly if precautions are not taken.”

Temperatures are expected to top out in the single digits above and below-zero degrees today across the Northern Plains, with highs in the teens and 20s further south.

More daily record low maximum temperatures are likely Wednesday, including Oklahoma City and Dallas, where highs will be in the 20s at best. Rapid City, S.D., and surrounding areas only rise to around zero degrees.

In California, low temperature records Wednesday night could be set in San Diego, Los Angeles and Sacramento, where temperatures are likely to range from near 30 to almost 40.

The grip of brutally cold temperatures will loosen and spread east over coming days:,The north-central United States will remain frigid through the end of the workweek and some more records are likely in the days ahead.

Widespread wintry weather

About 50 million Americans were under a winter storm watch, warning, or advisory as of Wednesday morning. The immense hazard coverage comes as the second major winter storm of the week threatens a wide swath of the country from the Southern Plains to the Northeast coast with significant ice and snow.

A storm that departed the country last night contributed to as much as 20-30 inches of snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Marquette measured 21.6 inches on Tuesday alone, marking the sixth heaviest calendar day snowfall on record there.

The current storm, developing over the Four Corners region, is causing widespread Rocky Mountain snowfall exceeding a foot. Totals in that area may approach two feet in higher peaks, particularly in Colorado. Despite avalanche warnings in the short term, this beneficial snow is falling over a region still stricken with moderate to extreme drought.

While I was on a WC-130J somewhere over the Pacific, my wife Sarah took over the role of weather watcher and caught this view looking down the street to the mix of hail/sleet along the Diablo Range hills northeast of Blackhawk/Danville @NWSBayArea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GBb6jz15if — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) February 23, 2022

Several cities along the West Coast also saw the most one-day rainfall since at least the first week of January — much needed precipitation given the hot and dry pattern that has spread over the area for much of 2022. In San Francisco, the 44-day dry spell that ended Tuesday was the second longest on record in winter.

The very chilly air aloft promoted numerous reports of small hail in California on Tuesday. Several inches to a foot of snow has fallen atop mountains across California and parts of the Southwest, which have seen more melt than snowfall since the New Year.

To the east, a warm front has allowed an above-freezing, unstable layer several thousand feet high in the atmosphere to spread over a frigid surface in Oklahoma and Texas early Wednesday. Thunderstorms developing in this kind of air mass can dump heavy sleet and freezing rain, quickly leading to travel and power concerns. Dallas is expecting about 0.1 to 0.2 inches of freezing rain, with Oklahoma City picking up a few inches of wintry mix.

Impressive #lightning in the snow, sleet, #ice zone over northwest Texas and Oklahoma.



Here is the @CIRA_CSU "group flash count density" product (color contours) mapped over MRMS surface precip type.



CC: @COweatherman pic.twitter.com/v4OFl5Hj4H — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) February 23, 2022

Icing is also expected from Texas to Missouri through Thursday, as the winter storm develops. In Arkansas, where freezing rain will likely be the most persistent, ice accumulations exceeding 0.5 inches could threaten the large-scale power grid and make travel impossible. Icing at these levels can cause disruptions that last many days or even weeks.

The heaviest icing appears to stay south of St. Louis, which could see some issues as well. Another enhanced zone of iciness may develop Thursday by Interstate 70 in Ohio and across Pennsylvania.

Icing concerns will continue eastward through Friday and could prove particularly serious where the warm front settles over the northern Appalachian Mountains.

Further north, a wave of moderate to heavy snow will spread over the Midwest and Northeast. Six inches of snow could fall across portions of New York and into New England. Cities like Boston and Albany could see close to a foot of snow in total.