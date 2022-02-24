Today (Thursday): Clouds quickly increase with rain developing during the morning. Some areas, especially north and northwest of the District, could see sleet in the mix at times, and even some snowflakes toward northern Maryland. Temperatures are parked in the mid-to-upper 30s all day amid light winds from the north. Precipitation may pause at times during the afternoon and amounts are generally light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Light rain showers pick back up again mid-evening and continue through the night with mainly calm winds. In our colder areas north and northwest of the Beltway, a little freezing rain can’t be ruled out which could lightly graze untreated surfaces. Lows are in the mid-30s except near freezing in a few of those colder spots. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Light rain showers linger through much of the morning with most areas to end up with around 0.5 inches of rain from the system. Skies clear in the afternoon as west winds gust up to 30 mph. As the rain lifts north, milder air sneaks in for the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Gusty northwest winds linger well into the night with temperatures dropping rapidly. Overnight lows fall to mid-to-upper 20s under starry skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is partly sunny and chilly as a shower system passes far to our south. Highs only manage to reach low-to-mid 40s. Lows again fall to the mid-to-upper 20s thanks to clear skies and calm winds. Confidence: High

Predawn risers Sunday look to the east horizon for a Venus/Mars/crescent moon trio. Sunshine dominates and a band of snow passing through New England actually helps to pull a little warmer air into our area. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s. Overnight is still chilly with lows yet again in the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Canadian air sneaks back in on Monday holding highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. At least the sun shines brightly. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

