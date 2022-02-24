Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers continue this evening and into the night. There may be a more concentrated period of rain and mixed precipitation later evening, but most spots probably won’t see a whole lot fall overall. As temperatures dip with sunset, some icing may occur north and west, mainly on elevated surfaces given recent warmth. Some sleet may mix in at times as well. Overall ice accumulations range from a trace to about 0.1 inch in far north and west suburbs.
Here's the latest Winter Weather Headlines and snow/ice forecast for the wintry mix of precip expected across the area this morning into Friday morning. Significant ice accumulations are expected in far western Maryland and Mineral County, WV. Latest: https://t.co/ZOlvERZ7E7 pic.twitter.com/FUSYBgX19f— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 24, 2022
Any iciness north and west is probably most common the first half of the night, with precipitation waning and temperatures perhaps warming slightly after midnight and toward dawn. Lows are near freezing to the mid-30s.
Tomorrow (Friday): Some raindrops could linger into the morning, but they’re ending within a few hours of sunrise and skies are clearing pretty quick. It’ll be breezy, but mild, with highs around 60. Temperatures may drop off by midafternoon with another frontal passage. Gusts up to 35 mph out of the northwest late.
