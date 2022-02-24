But the craziest part? The United States’ most blizzard-susceptible town also happens to be a desert.

What’s a blizzard?

Blizzards aren’t necessarily the same as winter storms, despite their colloquial interchangeability.

A winter storm warning is issued when snow or mixed precipitation accumulates to a certain threshold. In parts of the Northeast, for example, the threshold is 6 or more inches in a 12-hour period, or 8 inches in a 24-hour window. In South Florida, 0.5 inches of snow would trigger warnings.

Blizzard warnings involve snow, but the snow doesn’t have to be falling — there just has to be enough “blowing or drifting snow” to limit visibility to a quarter-mile or below for three consecutive hours. That comes with sustained winds or frequent gusts over 35 mph.

As such, “ground blizzards” are enough to prompt warnings, representing occasions when strong winds loft snow that’s already on the ground. It can happen under clear blue skies if the snow is light and powdery enough and winds remain gusty.

How can a desert get blizzards?

Utqiagvik gets some of the harshest, most inhospitable weather in North America. The average daytime high temperature in February is minus-5.5 degrees, with a mean nightly low of minus-18.3 degrees. Typical highs don’t climb above freezing until May, around the time that a seemingly everlasting polar day becomes established. The sun doesn’t set between May 11 and the end of July, a whopping 81 days.

July is the “mildest” month in Utqiagvik, with an average high of 47.7 degrees. It’s also the second-wettest month.

Utqiagvik only averages 5.39 inches of precipitation annually. Technically speaking, any place that sees fewer than 10 inches is classified as a desert. Deserts don’t have to feature sand, heat or cactuses. In fact, polar deserts are often drier than their mid-latitude counterparts.

Because Utqiagvik is so cold, moreover, any snow that does fall in the winter tends to have a high “fluff factor,” making it lighter and easier to blow around. That’s a key ingredient to a blizzard. Snow that occurs with temperatures around 32 degrees tends to be clumpy, heavy and wet, but snow at subzero temperatures can take on the form of a fine dusty powder.

Major storm systems develop during the wintertime in the Chukchi Sea just offshore of Alaska’s North Slope; the Seward Peninsula, where Nome is located, also sees storms by the dozen every winter. Even if snowfall totals are unimpressive, the storms bring winds that often gust over 50 mph.

We can review a plot showing roughly five years’ worth of data from January 2017 to January 2022. It depicts the number of blizzard warnings issued by every National Weather Service forecast office in the country.

During that window, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, which forecasts for Utqiagvik, issued 144 blizzard warnings for its CWA, or county warning area. The most issued for any CWA in the Lower 48 during that same time frame was two dozen, which came from the Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D.