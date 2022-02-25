Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: All the weather is out of here, and we’ve just got clear skies and some wind left. Seasonably cold low temperatures range from the mid-20s to near 30. Gusty winds in the afternoon diminish with sunset, but gusts are around 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
Tomorrow (Saturday): A little atmospheric disturbance passing to our south may increase our clouds for a time in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and trending clearer late. Breezes down compared with late today, mainly light out of the northwest. Temperatures are slow to climb and only make the low or mid-40s for highs.
Sunday: Skies are mainly clear, and temperatures are headed upward to close out the weekend. We should make a try for the mid-50s. Winds are from the west around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Morning ice: In typical fashion for this seesaw weather month, we started the day with iciness and saw temperatures end up a little springlike by afternoon. Most of the ice was on elevated surfaces, such as trees, and it didn’t last long. Pretty, though.
A bit more ice than some expected to start the morning! Surface is mostly ice-free, with trees and elevated surfaces having the only accumulations. #MDwx @capitalweather @wjz @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/MYyCa4Zfj1— Jacob Sprankle (@J_Sprankle) February 25, 2022
Icy fog in northern Frederick County. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/YLmh0gsFxH— Nats Fan (@NatsFan) February 25, 2022
Freezing rain is beautiful. In Olney. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/aerHwPhu7R— Brandon Savage (@brandonsavage) February 25, 2022
