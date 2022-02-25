Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Morning raindrops quickly wane, along with fog, around the Beltway. North and west of town could still have lingering freezing rain and some scattered icy spots. Take it slow out there early. Skies should start clearing by midday, with afternoon sunshine helping briefly boost high temperatures into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Afternoon west-northwest gusts may near 35 mph, producing wind chills in the 40s late day. Dress in layers! Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Northwest winds early in the evening may still gust to around 25 mph but they slowly wane as the night goes on. Temperatures drop pretty quickly down into the mid-20s to around 30 degrees by dawn. Some increasing clouds are possible late but early evening stars should be pretty visible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny overall, but brighter perhaps during the afternoon. Light northwest breezes try to stay around 5 mph. High temperatures may only reach the low to mid-40s. Wind chills may stay in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures may again fall into the mid-20s to around 30 degrees. Skies may be partly cloudy. Winds should be nearly if not fully calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Sunshine rules for the most part, with some light to moderate west-southwest breezes at times. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-50s by late day. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Chilly overnight low temperatures should be able to get down into the mid- to upper 20s. Skies are mostly clear and breezes may be moderate at times, creating a few spots with wind chills in the teens. Confidence: Medium

It’s chilly Monday before a warming trend starts Tuesday. Both days are fairly sunny, with the bluest skies likely on Monday and a few more clouds possible on Tuesday, with perhaps even a sprinkle. High temperatures Monday around 40 degrees to mid-40s warm to at least the low to mid-50s by Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

