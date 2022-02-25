Record snow has been a common story for parts of Japan since November. Round after round of intense wintry weather has caused numerous disruptions in regions that know big snow. And the onslaught is not ready to give in yet.

What’s with Japan and heavy snow?

The Japanese Alps are made up of several mountain chains bisecting the country to the northwest of Tokyo, with some peaks up to 10,000 feet. A three-hour drive from the city, a unique set of geographical features comes together to deliver some of the world’s biggest snowfalls. The Olympics was held there in 1998.

And that’s a wrap! Over the last 48hrs, I measured an astounding 165cm or 5ft 5in of snow in Yuzawa. I arrived after the snow started and left before it stopped. I’m sure the locals are looking forward to spring #japan pic.twitter.com/S9PCoAtW0X — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) February 23, 2022

On Honshu, cold northwesterly winds from Siberia blow across the relatively warmer Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, picking up moisture off the water and condensing it to clouds. The moisture-laden air is then forced up the Japanese highlands and into the alps, where it is deposited as heavy snowfall.

Wintertime, low pressure areas moving northeast off the east coast of Japan — something like a nor’easter in the U.S. — team up with high pressure over southeastern portions of the Asian mainland to turn on the snow machine. With winds spinning clockwise around the high over land, and counterclockwise around the low, Japan’s snow belts sit in the middle. Strong winds over the Sea of Japan help skim moisture off the water and deliver it to the archipelago in the form of copious snow.

A recent snowfall this week was enhanced by a powerful “bomb cyclone.” A bomb cyclone is a storm that drops at least 24 millibars in central pressure in 24 hours. In this case, it dropped around 38 millibars! This bomb cyclone was as powerful as 952 millibars on Feb. 21, whipping up fierce winds that combined with the snow to cause blizzard conditions. Typical winter storms are often in a 970-990 millibars range when powerful.

A bomb cyclone (38hPa↓ in 24h) is hitting Hokkaido Monday.



Typhoon-like fierce winds and heavy #snow are causing #whiteout conditions, leading to numerous car accidents. pic.twitter.com/LUz43tnLy8 — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) February 21, 2022

A similar atmospheric setup in early February also brought feet of snow to the region and even a couple of inches to parts of Tokyo, which is rare for the city if not unheard of. Another snowstorm hit the city in January, dropping four inches, the heaviest accumulation there since 2018.

Record snow in snow country

Nestled in a nook of the Japanese Alps and less than 30 miles from the coast, the town of Tsunan in Niigata Prefecture unofficially holds a title as one of the world’s snowiest towns. Across history, the region it sits in has been known as snow country.

#Snow depth 419 cm earlier today (Feb. 24) in Tsunan, #Niigata.

➡️ All-time record since 1989 (previous record: 416 cm in Feb. 2006).



Snow depth 500 cm in #Matsunoyama (elev. 446 m)!

Highest since 1984. Absolutely crazy! 🙃

📷 https://t.co/FOoYrJKFjy#Japan pic.twitter.com/CK0BDFynvh — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) February 24, 2022

As with most winters, this one has produced prolific snowfalls across the highlands and mountains. This time, that has been turned up a few notches.

“This winter has seen all sorts of records broken,” wrote storm chaser James Reynolds, who is based in Japan.

The recent event dropped record snowfall in central and northern parts of Japan, with some locations seeing as much as 12 feet in this storm alone. It came on the heels of other heavy storms earlier this month.

“A man I was chatting with 3 days ago near Tsunan said it was the most snow he’d seen in 20 years and the local [Japan Meteorological Agency] weather station beat its snow depth record,” emailed Reynolds.

A skier interviewed by ABC News said “it’s the first time I’ve seen such heavy and incessant snow. It’s really shocking.”

Per information shared by Thierry Goose, the snow depth reached 419 cm (14 feet) on Feb. 24 in Tsunan, and a depth of 500 cm (16.5 feet) was reported at nearby Matsunoyama. More snow likely fell at higher elevations in the mountains.

To the north, on the island of Hokkaido, Sayaka Mori, a reporter at Japanese news agency NHK, said multiple towns had record snow cover ranging from 100 to 200 cm, or about 40 to 80 inches. A rapid train that connects the airport with several cities was suspended for three days. About 4,000 passengers were stranded until service was able to resume Thursday.

Several months ago, Hokkaido had all-time RECORD HIGH TEMPS in many places. Now they are seeing all-time RECORD HEAVY SNOW☃️ What a huge change! pic.twitter.com/3cEjHSzsNl — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) February 22, 2022

Officials in the region were also “warning people about the dangers of avalanches and about the possibility of large volumes of snow falling from roofs and hitting people,” per NHK World Japan.

What’s next?

A relatively stormy pattern is slated to continue for Japan into early March. Several low-pressure areas will swing by, delivering new rounds of snow to favored regions.

While warmer air may pass at times, storminess tends to portend chilly times in winter. For now, it doesn’t seem it will have the same intensity as what just occurred. Nonetheless, weather models suggest upward of four feet-plus in the snow country over the next week to 10 days.

As the Northern Hemisphere drifts toward spring, the Sea of Japan snow machine starts to run out of gas. So far, there is no immediate sign of the end of snow and the onset of cherry blossoms, but it can be abrupt.

“The season typically gets going in mid-December and usually starts easing off toward end of Feb.," wrote Reynolds.

It’s not necessarily that temperatures immediately warm up and no snow can fall, but the pattern that supports the regular heavy snow tends to break down.

“[We] refer to it as ‘the tap’ — those prevailing northwesterly winds that bring the snow, and just how abruptly it can start and stop as the season’s change.” noted Reynolds.

Although Japan’s snow country is attuned to deep powder like few others, snowy stretches like these can outmaneuver the expert snow handlers in the region, leading to increased accidents and other concerns. In that sense, an end could be welcomed.