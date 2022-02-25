The storm follows an exceptionally mild Wednesday in the Eastern United States that brought record or near-record temperatures ahead of a strong crashing cold front. D.C. hit 77 degrees, Baltimore snagged a 76 and Philadelphia soared to 71, while Boston set a record at 69 degrees for the date. By Thursday night, freezing drizzle hit the Mid-Atlantic as temperatures plummeted into the 30s.

Now, only cities between New York and Downeast Maine are left with wintry precipitation, but a front-end thump of morning snowfall dumped upward of six inches. Chelsea, a suburb of Boston, had picked up 6.1 inches as of 9:30 a.m., and Natick in the MetroWest area was at 6.2 inches.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Most areas around Hartford, Conn., were in the 2- to 3-inch range, with much less snow around the New York City Tri-State area.

The storm now

Precipitation was clearing east of the Hudson Valley around 10:30 a.m., marking the storm’s back-edge shut-off. Albany had tallied about six inches, give or take, with slightly lesser amounts farther south and west along Interstate 88 toward Binghamton.

Northern New York, the Champlain Valley and most of Vermont were still seeing light snowfall, but with only another inch or two likely to accumulate, totals will end up in the 2- to 4-inch range.

Moderate snow was coming down along the Interstate 95 corridor from Providence to Boston to the New Hampshire Seacoast and in most of Maine, with 0.5 to 1 inch snow per hour. Rain was falling mainly on Cape Cod and the Islands nearby.

Last #snow-mo video of meteorological #winter 2021/22 and by far the wettest here in #Boston. My #snowsweater tour was cut short by what else but by the snow. pic.twitter.com/OPSH7MPgIh — Judah Cohen (@judah47) February 25, 2022

Winter storm warnings are up for most of the northern half of Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as the majority of Massachusetts, with a general 4 to 6 inches likely in southern and western areas and 6 to 10 inches or more probable far north and east.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The setup is characterized by overrunning, or mild, moisture-rich air riding up and over a lip of cool, dense air near the surface. As the mid-levels warm during the afternoon hours, precipitation in southern zones will flip to sleet or freezing rain before quickly transitioning to all rain.

New York City was already seeing some patchy light freezing drizzle leading up to noontime, as was southern Connecticut. Sleet is set to replace snow in Boston during the midafternoon before dry air builds in during the evening.

What the storm’s done so far

Sound up! Listen to that thundersleet! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Qgs7Fyc0Yt — Tyler Moore (@5NEWSTylerWX) February 24, 2022

In the system’s wake, a strip of wintry sludge fell from the Plains to the Midwest. Only about two inches of snow fell in the Missouri Ozarks, with a general plowable snow of 3 or 4 inches in the Corn Belt.

Greater amounts were relegated to the north, with 8 to 10 inches falling in northeast Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Upper Peninsula saw jackpot totals of 2 to 3 feet, with a staggering 37.1 inches of snow reported in Negaunee. Twenty-nine inches fell in Big Bay, northwest of Marquette.

The storm also brought an impressive display of thundersleet to Arkansas, thanks to “elevated thunderstorms.” While the surface was frigid, thunderstorms became rooted a few thousand feet above the ground in a layer of milder air, meaning precipitation fell as liquid and then froze into ice pellets before hitting the ground. In some cases, the thunderstorms were strong and grew tall enough to produce dime-sized hail, which accompanied sleet and very loud thunder.

Thundersnow also was reported in northeast Oklahoma.