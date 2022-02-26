Today (Saturday): Clouds may be numerous in the early morning. We should see a good deal of sunshine through the day, though. Sunshine doesn’t do much with this fresh batch of cold air hanging out over the region. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-40s. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds tend to promote quality cooling. This set up is no different as most spots fall back into the 20s. As mentioned, light winds are light. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): Temperatures are quick to warm up again Sunday. Of course, like Friday, the gusty west wind may keep it from feeling truly warm. High temperatures try for the mid-50s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another cold front slides through. It’s not likely to do much as it passes, other than shift the wind direction back to the northwest and send freshly chilled air back into the region. Lows are mainly in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s another below normal one for temperatures Monday behind this next cold front. Coming off chilly lows, temperatures struggle for the 40s despite a lot of sunshine. Winds should be relatively light with high pressure not far off to our north. Confidence: Medium-High