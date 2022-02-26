Today (Saturday): Clouds may be numerous in the early morning. We should see a good deal of sunshine through the day, though. Sunshine doesn’t do much with this fresh batch of cold air hanging out over the region. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-40s. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear skies and light winds tend to promote quality cooling. This set up is no different as most spots fall back into the 20s. As mentioned, light winds are light. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Temperatures are quick to warm up again Sunday. Of course, like Friday, the gusty west wind may keep it from feeling truly warm. High temperatures try for the mid-50s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Another cold front slides through. It’s not likely to do much as it passes, other than shift the wind direction back to the northwest and send freshly chilled air back into the region. Lows are mainly in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s another below normal one for temperatures Monday behind this next cold front. Coming off chilly lows, temperatures struggle for the 40s despite a lot of sunshine. Winds should be relatively light with high pressure not far off to our north. Confidence: Medium-High
Another cold morning Tuesday, with most spots in the 20s. By later in the day, it’s warming back up near and perhaps above normal for the date. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High