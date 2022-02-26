Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A rather tranquil evening, with mostly clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Lows in the city will be around 32 degrees, with temperatures dipping into upper 20s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A warm southwest wind direction will help make temperatures a good 10 degrees milder on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies and gusty southwest wind at times from 10-20+ mph. Clear, cool and calmer tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s.
Update on seasonal snowfall totals: We haven’t done to badly around here with snowfall this year. And by the looks of it, every state in the lower 48 (except Florida) has experienced some measurable snow this winter.
Snowfall totals for the February 24-25, 2022 storm, and 2021-2022 seasonal snowfall totals as of 7 am Saturday February 26th. pic.twitter.com/iIgivdCl5P— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 26, 2022
