The last weekend of February has been an uneventful one so far as the weather goes. That’s not such a bad thing given the excess amount of unfortunate news in other departments. After a bit of a chilly day today, temperatures will be comfortably milder tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Which will be a nice finish to the final weekend of the month.

Through Tonight: A rather tranquil evening, with mostly clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Lows in the city will be around 32 degrees, with temperatures dipping into upper 20s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A warm southwest wind direction will help make temperatures a good 10 degrees milder on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies and gusty southwest wind at times from 10-20+ mph. Clear, cool and calmer tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s.

Update on seasonal snowfall totals: We haven’t done to badly around here with snowfall this year. And by the looks of it, every state in the lower 48 (except Florida) has experienced some measurable snow this winter.

