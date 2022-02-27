Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Other than a building breeze, it’s a great day to enjoy the sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Afternoon breeziness. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, lingering breeze. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.
  • Tomorrow: Colder but sunny. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

Other than tomorrow’s temporary chill, we have mild air hanging around the area through midweek. Sunshine is bright through tomorrow as well, before some clouds start moving back into the picture. Overall it’s a dry streak ahead as well, other than a few raindrops possible later on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Sunshine reigns, after a few early clouds. Sunshine and west-southwesterly breezes help boost temperatures higher, from the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning, to afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s. As temperatures get milder during the afternoon, breezes pick up a bit, with perhaps a couple of gusts just over 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear as a lingering breeze shifts to come from the north overnight, signaling that a dry, uneventful cold front has moved through. This cooler source of air helps drop low temperatures down to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): A one-day return to January-like air sneaks in behind the aforementioned cold front. High temperatures may stall in the low to mid-40s, even with bright blue skies. A north-northeasterly breeze should ease a bit as the day wears on, with only a few gusts overall getting above 15 mph. Still, it’s breezy enough to keep wind chills in the 30s to near 40 much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies should turn partly to mostly cloudy with a light east-southeasterly breeze blowing. Low temperatures look to bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We trend warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures well into the 50s both days. We may even see low 60s by Wednesday. Skies remain fairly sunny but not as bright as recent days. Breezes may occasionally blow, with a few gusts near 20 mph possible, but not in a constant manner. A few raindrops are possible by late Wednesday as well, but we’ll watch this as we get closer. Confidence: Medium