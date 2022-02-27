Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Sunshine reigns, after a few early clouds. Sunshine and west-southwesterly breezes help boost temperatures higher, from the upper 20s to low 30s early this morning, to afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s. As temperatures get milder during the afternoon, breezes pick up a bit, with perhaps a couple of gusts just over 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear as a lingering breeze shifts to come from the north overnight, signaling that a dry, uneventful cold front has moved through. This cooler source of air helps drop low temperatures down to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): A one-day return to January-like air sneaks in behind the aforementioned cold front. High temperatures may stall in the low to mid-40s, even with bright blue skies. A north-northeasterly breeze should ease a bit as the day wears on, with only a few gusts overall getting above 15 mph. Still, it’s breezy enough to keep wind chills in the 30s to near 40 much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies should turn partly to mostly cloudy with a light east-southeasterly breeze blowing. Low temperatures look to bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We trend warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures well into the 50s both days. We may even see low 60s by Wednesday. Skies remain fairly sunny but not as bright as recent days. Breezes may occasionally blow, with a few gusts near 20 mph possible, but not in a constant manner. A few raindrops are possible by late Wednesday as well, but we’ll watch this as we get closer. Confidence: Medium