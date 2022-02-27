Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Gusty winds will begin to ease after sunset. A weak cold front slips through unnoticed this evening. However, skies will remain clear, which will allow temperatures to drop off rather efficiently. Lows should settle in the mid- to upper 20s, with a light wind from the north at 5-10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Winds from the north will keep a chill in the air tomorrow. Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only reach the mid-40s. Some late-afternoon clouds are likely as well once winds become a bit more easterly. Skies remain partly cloudy with continued cold temperatures tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.