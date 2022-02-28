Due to the heavy snow and avalanche risk, Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, along major interstates east of Seattle, have been shut down in both directions.

Between heavy rain, flooding, standing water, debris, snow & avalanche danger, February is leaving in a LOUD way. Wherever and however you're traveling please be cautious, give road workers room and be prepared for unexpected delays/closures. #wawx — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 28, 2022

Atmospheric rivers, sourced from the tropical Pacific Ocean, are narrow jets of moisture that produce a substantial portion of the precipitation that falls between autumn and spring in the western U.S. and Canada. Several atmospheric river events between October and December resulted in devastating flooding in Washington state and British Columbia.

This particular atmospheric river is rated a level 4 out of 5, meaning its effects are predicted to be “extreme” or mostly hazardous, mainly due to the potential flooding and avalanches. But it may be beneficial in some respects since its rain and snow boost water supplies.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are forecast for lower elevations and up to 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. The higher totals are predicted in the mountains since atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture several thousand feet above the ground.

Due to origins in the tropics, the atmospheric river is drawing in mild air at unusually high altitudes, bringing rain rather than snow as high as 6,000 to 8,000 feet, increasing the avalanche threat through late Monday.

“Heavy rain and snow along with warming temperatures and strong winds will create very dangerous avalanche conditions,” the avalanche warning for the Cascades states. “Avalanches may become very large and destructive, and run to valley bottoms.”

Because of the heavy rain potential, flood watches cover much of western Washington and northwest Oregon through Tuesday afternoon, including Bellingham, Seattle and Olympia. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the Weather Service writes.

Flooding has already begun along portions of the Skokomish River in northwest Washington. At its predicted peak level Monday afternoon, moderate flooding is predicted “with deep and quick floodwaters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley,” the Weather Service writes.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Flood Warning for the Skokomish River at Potlatch

The river is expected to reach flood stage in the next couple of hours. Moderate Flooding is expected.



This is likely the first of multiple flood warnings that will be issued today.

Stay weather aware today!#wawx pic.twitter.com/xPaT5D3Kn5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 28, 2022

Flooding of additional rivers in western Washington is possible late Monday into early Tuesday, the Weather Service in Seattle cautions.

To the south, a flood warning is also in effect for the Grays River in southwest Washington amid rainfall rates of up to half an inch per hour.

Some of the heaviest downpours from this event are forecast in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon where the Weather Service has declared a “moderate risk” of excessive rainfall. Some localized rainfall totals over 6 inches are possible, particularly in the hilly terrain.

In addition to the heavy precipitation, the weather system is also bringing wind gusts over 50 mph to coastal areas in central and northern Oregon and Washington state as well as “chaotic surf,” according to the National Weather Service. High wind warnings are in effect for much of the coastal zone from central Oregon to southern Washington state until 4 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to ease by Tuesday morning, but showery, unsettled weather may continue until later in the week.

The atmospheric river is being steered into the coast by a zone of low pressure several hundred miles offshore. It is drawing tropical moisture from just north of Hawaii along a conveyor belt thousands of miles long.

A slow moving low pressure spinning over the north Pacific will result in an atmospheric river (a narrow ribbon of enhanced moisture transport) slowly shifting across the PacNW. This will produce periods of moderate to heavy rain to begin the work week. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/IW6yOxvKwY — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 28, 2022

In a warming world, strengthening atmospheric rivers are expected to boost heavy precipitation events. By the end of the century, these narrow jets of moisture are projected to hit more frequently at a higher intensity (Category 4-5), switching from “mostly or primarily beneficial” to “mostly or primarily hazardous,” according to a study published in 2020.