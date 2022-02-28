Highs around 50 this afternoon are just a bit below normal. Light wind and lots of sun helped remind us that meteorological spring begins Tuesday. And after tonight’s temperatures, we’ll be welcoming it in style. Highs may reach 60 in the city. Surely the pollen count is on its way back up, as well.

Through Tonight: We may see some clouds float by at times. Otherwise, it won’t be too bad. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid-30s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): I think we’ll see plenty of sun through the day. With readings jumping up from today, it will be quite springlike. Temperatures will rise toward highs in the mid-50s to around 60. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Let there be light: In other signs that spring is inbound …

