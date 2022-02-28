Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We may see some clouds float by at times. Otherwise, it won’t be too bad. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid-30s. Winds will be light out of the south.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): I think we’ll see plenty of sun through the day. With readings jumping up from today, it will be quite springlike. Temperatures will rise toward highs in the mid-50s to around 60. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Let there be light: In other signs that spring is inbound …
Note: Today's sunset in DC is at 6p and won't be before 6p again until next November.— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 28, 2022
