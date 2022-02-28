Today (Monday): Sunny skies but chilly to be sure. Most areas see highs only within a few degrees of 45, with winds from the north around 10 mph. The average high for February’s final day is 52. Sunset today is at 6 p.m. as we continue to gain daylight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and on the cold side. Lows dip into the low to mid-20s in our colder spots to near freezing downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Temperatures leap upward for the onset of March. We’ll have abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-50s, a 10-degree gain from Monday. Winds are from the south around 10 mph with some gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another mostly clear night but not as cold as on Monday, as winds from the south slow the decline in temperatures. Lows range from the low 30s in our colder areas to closer to 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is one of the week’s nicer days, with sunshine and highs of 60 to 65. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Cooler air starts to trickle into the region Thursday as a cold front pushes south. Highs may near 50 but should start to fall later in the day as clouds increase and there’s an outside chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, along with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower, with lows of 30 to 35. Becoming mostly sunny Friday and chilly, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium