While temperatures in the 60s are ahead for this Wednesday, we’ve got a shot at stronger 70s to really get the spring vibes going by late this weekend into early next week. The latest American model simulation projects temperatures in the mid-70s by March 7:
The general prevailing U.S. weather pattern favors warmer-than-normal temperatures for the East and South with colder-than-normal conditions confined to the north and northwest, which is characteristic of La Niña atmospheric behavior. However, keep in mind that a warm month does not mean warmth every day. We should still experience bouts of colder conditions. For example, another chilly period with freezing nighttime temperatures may return by the middle of the month.
The 15-day outlooks from the American, European, and Canadian modeling systems call for warmer than normal temperatures, on balance, with slightly below normal precipitation in the Mid-Atlantic:
The longer-range models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are more mixed for the second half of March. The GFS modeling system simulates near normal temperatures, while the CFS keeps a warmer narrative in place. Both also trend wetter, but confidence is lower for precipitation vs. temperature outlooks three to four weeks in advance.
A dry first half and a wet second half may be enough to keep Washington’s rain level close to normal; however, La Niña patterns tend to run drier for our area.
All together, March should deliver on its more typical promise of springtime transition, but we’ll watch for a few bumps along the route.