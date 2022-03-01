Flood watches are up for much of western Washington and northwest Oregon west of the Cascades, where an uninterrupted plume of tropical moisture has been blasting ashore. That adds to a memorable atmospheric river season that’s already dropped up to 50 inches in the high terrain of the Coastal Range since the start of November. Surprisingly, soil saturation isn’t a huge problem thanks to a recent dry spell.

The National Weather Service is warning that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations” through Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle obliterated its daily rainfall record on Monday, more than doubling it. An impressive 2.97 inches came down at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, beating out the 1.46 inches that fell on the same date in 1972. Hoquiam and Olympia also set records.

Monday's heavy rainfall in Seattle was noteworthy in several ways. It was especially noteworthy as rainfall that heavy is increasingly unlikely from a climatological standpoint by late winter. That was the first 2+ inch total in February in 26 years. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 1, 2022

One location in Olympic National Park posted a whopping 14.41 inches of rain from the event, among numerous locations which have seen at least 6 inches.

The atmospheric river now

On Tuesday morning, the atmospheric river was shifting into the final act of its performance. A patch of moderate to briefly heavy rain was slipping northeast to the south of Seattle and Everett after drenching Tacoma, with rain stretching down Interstate 50 to roughly Eugene, Ore. Rainfall was more sparse and light south of the Willamette Valley.

The atmospheric river will begin to shift southward and decrease in coverage and intensity over Washington State during the afternoon. At the same time, a renewed pulse of moisture will focus its attention on Oregon between Tuesday night and late Wednesday. Two or three inches is possible at the coastline, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain.

Thereafter, the parent low-pressure system entraining the tongue of moisture will dive south and swirl a few clouds or light showers into the coast of Northern or Central California, but any rainfall accumulations should be light.

Impacts

At least two dozen flood warnings have been issued for stretches of river in the northwest United States, with streams becoming swollen in the wake of the recent rainfall. In Lewis County, Wash., midway between Tacoma and Portland, major flooding is forecast Wednesday even though rain will have come to an end.

State Route 7 was closed in Lewis County due to water and debris obstructing the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation had no immediate estimate for when it would be reopened.

UPDATE: Here's a look at the flooding along SR 7/MP 10.5 near Warner's Creek. All lanes of the roadway remain CLOSED between MP 2-11, with no ETA for reopening. Travelers are asked to avoid the area & use an alternate route. #wawx #LewisCo #Elbe pic.twitter.com/t0bCQV69CP — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) March 1, 2022

The downstream communities of Randle through Riff Lake can expect to see flooding, with the National Weather Service warning of “dangerous inundation of many roads including US Highway 12.”

“Residential and commercial areas and farms” could be impacted.

In King County, east of Seattle and near Bellevue, the Snoqualmie River is also anticipated to see major flooding by Wednesday. Flood stage is reached when the river eclipses a flow rate of 20,000 cubic feet per second; a level more than double that was expected.

“Floodwaters will be deep and swift in some areas,” wrote the Weather Service. Similar areas saw exceptional rainfall in a mid-November atmospheric river event that completely isolated the city of Vancouver via roads and brought severe impact to parts of British Columbia.

On Monday, 4.21 inches of rain was tallied at Snoqualmie Pass, with 4.07 inches along Interstate 90 east of North Bend. The interstate was closed for a time Monday.

West of Tacoma, 3.08 inches fell in Gig Harbor, 3.75 inches north of Shelton along U.S. 101 and 5.36 inches in Quinault in Aberdeen County.

Highway 101 was closed near Shelton because of a landslide. Geologists were called to inspect the hillside Tuesday morning.

“[The] amount of rain has put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides,” warned the National Weather Service in Seattle. “A number of landslides have already occurred in King and Kitsap Counties.”

The agency was also concerned about avalanches in the Cascades.

Here's what we're up against on US 101 in Mason County north of Shelton. Before we can start any cleanup, we have an engineering geologist looking at the hillside above the highway. A detour is in place. pic.twitter.com/MbZUM3qQE5 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 1, 2022

Farther to the south, a general 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain was recorded in the Coastal Range of Oregon.

Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture at the mid-levels of the atmosphere a mile or two above the ground. That’s why higher elevations see more rainfall than communities near sea level or nestled within valleys.

An exceptional winter

In the past six months, most of the western third of Washington is running between 9 and 35 inches above average in terms of rainfall, an anomaly particularly pronounced in the high terrain. Seattle set a record for the city’s wettest autumn ever observed with 19.04 inches of rain.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes rated the ongoing atmospheric river as a level 4 out of 5 on their scale, which ascribes categorical rankings based on integrated vapor transport, or the amount of moisture moving ashore through any given cross-section of atmosphere.

Modern research suggests that climate change is playing a significant role in the intensity and frequency of atmospheric rivers, since a warming atmosphere can hold more water. A 2020 paper in Geophysical Research Letters states that, by 2100, atmospheric rivers may no longer be primarily beneficial, but rather “primarily hazardous.”

“When you start to get to Category 4 and 5, these become those hazardous flood-inducing ones like what we’re seeing in British Columbia and recently in October in California,” said Alan Rhoades, lead author of the paper and research scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “These have been associated with some of the largest flood damages in the western U.S.”

A study by Scripps found atmospheric river storms were responsible for 84 percent of flood damages in the western U.S. over the past 40 years. Nearly half of the flood damage — amounting to $23 billion — was caused by just 10 atmospheric rivers. Overall, total flood damage amounted to $1.1. billion on average annually in the West. Another study in 2018 stated that atmospheric rivers may become 25 percent wider and longer by the end of the century.

“Category five events definitely have occurred, particularly impactful ones, over the last 150 years … but climate change is making it easier for them to reach these Category 4 and 5 thresholds,” said Rhoades.