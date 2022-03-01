Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy as highs surge to 55 to 60. Winds mainly from the south at 5 to 10 mph may gust as high as 15 to 20 mph at times. A few more clouds may arrive by late afternoon into early evening. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Light winds from the south and west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny as the air mass takes another step warmer to welcome highs in the low to mid-60s. Light winds blow from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday runs partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures may briefly touch 50 for a high early in the day before dropping back to the low to mid-40s in the afternoon amid breezy conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night, too, with the chance of a light rain or snow shower as temperatures drop below freezing again around the area. Confidence: Medium

Friday features partly sunny skies with colder-than-normal highs in the low to mid-40s. Friday night should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium