While it was mild on average, the month did feature some colder-than-normal periods. The afternoon of Valentine’s Day featured the coldest weather, while the warmest day occurred just a week later. The volatile temperatures were pretty typical of La Niña winter behavior.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the weekends seemed to feature some of the coldest weather, while it tended to be most mild around Wednesday.

From an extremes standpoint, there were 56 degrees between the coldest and warmest temperatures but no records were set during the month:

The February weather pattern

The weather pattern was colder than normal from a national perspective, but the East Coast maintained more warmth as storms tended to cut to its west, drawing in mild southerly winds. The storm track to the west also cut back on our precipitation totals.

Reviewing meteorological winter (December through February)

The warm and dry weather in February and December offset the cold and snowy January to produce a warm and dry meteorological winter overall.

Here is how the December through February average temperature compares to last year, historical averages, and the warmest (1931-32) and coldest (1904-05) meteorological winters:

Likewise, here is how the December through February precipitation total compares to last year, historical averages, and the driest (1875-76) and wettest (1881-82) meteorological winters:

Washington’s 12.3 inches of snow since Dec. 1, all of which fell in January, is tracking 1.4 inches below normal for an entire season. It seems like it will be difficult to make up that gap in March, but some colder weather projected for the middle of the month merits monitoring.

How was our February forecast?

Our forecast for February was poor. Back on Jan. 31, we posted a prediction of slightly below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. The forecast temperature range of 37-40 degrees was too low (actual: 42.6) and the precipitation prediction of 3 to 4 inches was too high (actual: 2.33 inches).

Furthermore, our projected February snowfall of 4-8 inches was far too high considering nothing measurable fell.