March marks the start of “meteorological spring,” a three-month window that closes at the end of May. The span is usually punctuated by violent clashes between winter’s retreat and summer’s increasingly daring insurgencies, each resulting in an atmospheric battle that can spell episodes of strong-to-severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

March also features an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that, when entrained northward, can lead to hefty snow totals over the north-central and northeastern United States. It is too early to make calls for any specific storm systems, but indications are that winter hasn’t breathed its last gasp yet.

The pattern

In recent days, the mid-level flow over much of the Lower 48 has been largely zonal, or west to east. That has suppressed southerly flow that would result in warm-ups or marked increases in moisture over the eastern United States. It also hasn’t opened the doors for many large-scale, robust cold-air outbreaks, either. Instead, the pattern has been quiet, offering a welcome, albeit temporary, reprieve from the barrage of winter storms that rolled across North America in January and February.

That looks to change by the beginning of next week. The jet stream, or a river of swiftly moving winds in the upper atmosphere, will dive south over the western part of the country, allowing chilly air to spill southward from British Columbia. At the same time, warm high pressure will bring mild, above-average temperatures in the East as the jet stream crests northward, with some humidity even returning to the Deep South and Southeast as well.

In between, “shortwaves,” or lobes of high-altitude cold air, low pressure and spin, will be ejected out of the Rockies and surf the jet stream eastward, feeding off the interface of the steeply contrasting temperatures. Each shortwave will have the propensity to touch off strong to severe thunderstorms in its “warm sector” along with heavy rainfall, while snow or mixed precipitation is possible farther north.

Chances of severe thunderstorms climb

March is usually a time when the risk of severe weather ramps up, anyway, and this March may be a bit more active than typical. Severe weather will be possible over the Southern Plains, the Mid-South and the Mississippi Valley on Saturday ahead of a low-pressure system approaching from the west. Temperatures will rise into the mid- or upper 70s in advance of the system, which, coupled with climbing dew points, will provide fuel for thunderstorm growth. Counteracting any storminess, however, will be a lid of mild air several thousand feet above the ground that could “cap” the rise of any pockets of surface air. That may somewhat limit the coverage of storms.

Any risk on Sunday appears to be near and east of Interstate 35 in Texas and Oklahoma, and could extend as far east as western Tennessee and Mississippi or Alabama. A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, could also encourage a few storms to rotate. That risk would be likely to linger into Monday before the cold front squashes any fledgling warm-ups offshore. Additional severe-weather odds may return in the March 10 to 15 time frame before a brief relaxation of the pattern around the middle of the month.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is noting that it may need to elevate severe-weather probabilities in its outlook for Monday, cautioning about the increasingly favorable pattern.

Victor Gensini, a researcher at Northern Illinois University who specializes in long-range tornado and severe-weather forecasts, tweeted that he was watching a number of processes unfold in the western Pacific that could, downstream, bolster the chances of severe weather stateside in the next several weeks.

The ongoing La Nina pattern also will allow for broader “warm sectors” in storm systems, thanks to a slightly farther north jet stream. That, too, combined with above-average sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, will make for increased chances of severe weather.

Where heavy precipitation is possible

In addition, weather models are hinting that parts of the South may have a greater risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall in the next two weeks. That’s especially true for central and northern Mississippi, northern Alabama, extreme northwest Georgia and parts of Tennessee. The remnants of any thunderstorm complexes that form in the weeks ahead probably will dump much of their moisture there before decaying.