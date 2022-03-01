Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Plan on partly cloudy skies on average tonight. That may translate to a mostly clear early evening, getting cloudier later. Clouds will be mainly high level and thin. Lows are in the mid-30s to lower 40s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): I think we’ll see more sun than today, from start to finish. It will be mostly sunny, as temperatures rise to highs from near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west and gusty.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is low at 13.74 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are also low.
Happy spring! It’s spring, at least if you’re a climatologist or meteorologist! Weather.com explores why the season has begun, even with several weeks of astronomical winter left.
Happy meteorological spring! Hard to believe in just two months I could seeing sfuff like this again. Bring it! pic.twitter.com/8onT8Y57nJ— Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) March 1, 2022
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.