Through tonight: Daytime clouds will diminish with sunset, but some increase in mid- and high-level cloudiness is also approaching from the northwest. Under this mix of clouds and stars, lows will fall to a range of near 40 to the mid-40s. Winds out of the south-southwest will become increasingly gusty through the night.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Our next cold front will be passing through early in the morning. There could be a sprinkle as it does so. The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, along with cooler air. Highs will be near 50 and into the low 50s, which is pretty close to normal for the date. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 or 30 mph a good bet.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 72.52 grains per cubic meter of air.
Central U.S. warmth: In the first springlike blast of the coming warm season, some record highs are in play today from Colorado, across Kansas, and into Missouri. Kansas City was up to at least 83 this afternoon. The previous record there for the date is 80, in 1901.
