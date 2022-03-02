Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Not quite warm enough for a perfect score, but mostly sunny with highs near or past 60 is a great way to get through the middle of the week.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasantly mild. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and not too cold. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.
  • Tomorrow: Isolated shower? Cooler and breezy. Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

Today checks most of the boxes for a nice spring day with mostly sunny skies, highs near or past 60 and a light breeze. Tomorrow and Friday revert colder again before another warming trend this weekend. In fact, Sunday highs could reach the 70s, although with the warmth comes the chance of a few showers.

Today (Wednesday): The warming trend continues. Temperatures rise through the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. By afternoon, we’re looking at pleasant highs near 60 to the mid-60s with a light breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as winds remain light from the south and west. Temperatures settle back to the upper 30s to mid-40s for overnight lows, with an isolated shower possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): An isolated shower is possible during the morning as a cold front comes through. Overall it’s a much cooler feel as winds turn breezy from the northwest, gusting around 20 to 30 mph throughout the day, with highs stalling in the upper 40s to mid-50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Back to a solid winter chill. Skies turn mostly clear as temperatures tumble toward overnight lows in the 20s to near 30 with a diminishing wind. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday features mostly sunny skies, but after a chilly start, afternoon highs only manage the mid- to upper 40s, followed by Friday night lows in the 30s. Saturday trends mostly cloudy but warmer, thanks to a light but steady breeze from the south, with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Winds turn breezy from the south on Sunday, which sends temperatures toward afternoon highs in the 70s. Mostly cloudy skies could produce a few showers, too. Confidence: Low-Medium