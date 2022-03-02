Today (Wednesday): The warming trend continues. Temperatures rise through the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. By afternoon, we’re looking at pleasant highs near 60 to the mid-60s with a light breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as winds remain light from the south and west. Temperatures settle back to the upper 30s to mid-40s for overnight lows, with an isolated shower possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): An isolated shower is possible during the morning as a cold front comes through. Overall it’s a much cooler feel as winds turn breezy from the northwest, gusting around 20 to 30 mph throughout the day, with highs stalling in the upper 40s to mid-50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Back to a solid winter chill. Skies turn mostly clear as temperatures tumble toward overnight lows in the 20s to near 30 with a diminishing wind. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday features mostly sunny skies, but after a chilly start, afternoon highs only manage the mid- to upper 40s, followed by Friday night lows in the 30s. Saturday trends mostly cloudy but warmer, thanks to a light but steady breeze from the south, with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High