On Tuesday, an unusually long and narrow cloud floated over the D.C. metro area around sunset, intriguing evening commuters. Many hadn’t the foggiest idea what the strange cloud was, but people agreed — it was pretty cool.

The Cloud, as some dubbed it, stretched from as far south as Fredericksburg to as far north as Annapolis — some 70 miles. Almost like someone took a paint brush to the sky, the cloud appeared as a solid thick band and shaded large swaths of the ground. As the sun peeked out, it projected a shadow of the cloud onto the atmosphere below.

As the sun continued to set, the cloud was awash in pink, capturing the attention of many.

The cloud was an “orographic” cloud, or one that formed from and was sculpted by interactions between air, wind and the landscape. Generally, they develop as airflow is forced up a mountain or similar topographic feature.

The atmosphere Tuesday was very stratified, or layered. Invisible air masses were stacked atop one another by order of density, much like the ingredients in Italian salad dressing settle if not shaken.

More moisture was present in the layers near the surface, with cooler, drier air above. Ordinarily, that wouldn’t result in cloud cover.

However, air from a lower layer was forced upward by westerly winds passing over the Appalachians or Blue Ridge Mountains, causing a moister layer to ascend into a cooler ambient environment. That caused the air to reach saturation and produce a cloud. Eventually, the air subsided and dried out in the cloud’s lee (the side away from the wind), yielding blue skies ahead of the cloud.

Satellites also captured imagery of the swoopy cloud from more than 22,000 miles above Earth’s surface.

The cloud eventually took on a life of its own, drifting east of the mountains toward the D.C. to Baltimore corridor. From far away, it resembled several elongated plates stacked one on top of another, each representing a layer of air.

Some pointed out elements reminiscent of a rare lenticular cloud, which often appear as flying saucers or stacked pancakes.

No matter how you identify it — orographic, lenticular or The Cloud — it definitely gave us an opportunity to admire and appreciate the wonders of nature.