Very unique cloud formation over Washington DC this afternoon @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/FXdCZb5QAs — C on the scene (@Conthescene) March 1, 2022

As the sun continued to set, the cloud was awash in pink, capturing the attention of many.

Jus happened to snap a pic of it a few minutes ago. Looks very feathery in person pic.twitter.com/hoo3jTbaoz — Gary Pilkerton (@gPilkertone) March 1, 2022

The cloud was an “orographic” cloud, or one that formed from and was sculpted by interactions between air, wind and the landscape. Generally, they develop as airflow is forced up a mountain or similar topographic feature.

The atmosphere Tuesday was very stratified, or layered. Invisible air masses were stacked atop one another by order of density, much like how the ingredients in Italian salad dressing settle if not shaken.

More moisture was present in the layers near the surface, with cooler, drier air above. Ordinarily, that wouldn’t result in cloud cover.

But air from a lower layer was forced upward by westerly winds passing over the Appalachians or Blue Ridge Mountains, causing a moister layer to ascend into a cooler ambient environment. That caused the air to reach saturation and produce a cloud. Eventually, the air subsided and dried out in the cloud’s lee (the side away from the wind), yielding blue skies ahead of the cloud.

@capitalweather Here was The Cloud around 5 p.m. over Piscataway Creek in Fort Washington. pic.twitter.com/Ehfuqadbnd — Pat Myers (@PatMyersTWP) March 2, 2022

At Kenilworth Park just after 4 pm pic.twitter.com/9z6HBe0piD — Frances Raskin (@GreenGirrl) March 2, 2022

I photographed the cloud over Arlington, VA at 5:32pm. pic.twitter.com/YJrmmQjqIO — Deborah Eckbreth (@DeborahE5) March 2, 2022

Satellites also captured imagery of the swoopy cloud from more than 22,000 miles above Earth’s surface.

The cloud eventually took on a life of its own, drifting east of the mountains toward the D.C. to Baltimore corridor. From far away, it resembled several elongated plates stacked one on top of another, each representing a layer of air.

Some pointed out elements reminiscent of a rare lenticular cloud, which often appear as flying saucers or stacked pancakes.

View in Clarksburg if what looked like a baby lenticular around 330 pm. pic.twitter.com/vICxI71Zup — Howard Bernstein (@hbwx) March 2, 2022

No matter how you identify it — orographic, lenticular or the Cloud — it definitely gave us an opportunity to admire and appreciate the wonders of nature.

I missed my metro commute and am glad to be back. Even if there are still delays, cloudscapes like these help



Love how the long cloud from today runs parallel with the metro tracks 😍 not to mention it glowing pink as the sun sets @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/AmsJd7hRHv — Dr. Julie A. Hochgesang (@jahochcam) March 1, 2022