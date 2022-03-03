Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a mix of clear and clouds. Any clouds will mainly be high up and rather thin. Temperatures will range across the 20s, from near or a bit above that mark in the cold spots to nearer 30 downtown. Northwest winds, around 10 to 15 mph early, will calm to about 5 mph by sunrise. Some gusts will be up to 25 or 30 mph in the evening. Wind chills will be in the teens at times late.
Tomorrow (Friday): Chillier air will hang out for the day. That said, with lighter winds and lots of sun, it won’t feel uncomfortable. Highs will mainly reach the mid- and upper 40s. Winds will be turning to out of the south around 5 mph.
See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.
Chilly: Temperatures are slated to drop into the 20s tonight. Seem cold for early March? Not terribly. For Washington, the average final night in the 20s is March 15. Out at Dulles, it’s April 3. Last winter, the final low in the 20s came on March 8 in the city, when the low was 29 degrees.
